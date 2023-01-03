Apollo 7 astronaut Cunningham dies at age 90 -NASA

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Walter Cunningham, who flew into space as an astronaut aboard Apollo 7, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said.

"Walt Cunningham was a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur – but, above all, he was an explorer,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson Editing by Chris Reese )

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.