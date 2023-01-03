US Markets

Apollo 7 astronaut Cunningham dies at age 90 -NASA

January 03, 2023 — 05:58 pm EST

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Walter Cunningham, who flew into space as an astronaut aboard Apollo 7, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said.

"Walt Cunningham was a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur – but, above all, he was an explorer,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

