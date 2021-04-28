US Markets

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at age 90

Rich McKay Reuters
April 28 (Reuters) - Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, the so-called "forgotten astronaut" because he stayed aboard the command module as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made the historic 1969 moon landing, has died at age 90, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

