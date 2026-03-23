Apogee's Year-Long Study Shows Deepening Skin Improvements With Just Two To Four Doses A Year

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE), has reported encouraging one-year results from its Phase 2 APEX trial of Zumilokibart, a next-generation antibody being developed for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company says the treatment not only maintained patients' improvement over 52 weeks but continued to deepen them- all with dosing as infrequent as every three or even six months.

Atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease, often requires frequent injections or ongoing therapy to keep symptoms under control. Many patients struggle with itch, pain, sleep disruption, and the burden of long-term treatment. Apogee's latest data suggest that a therapy requiring only two to four injections per year could meaningfully ease that burden.

A Year of Treatment, Strong and Sustained Results

In the 52-week maintenance phase of the study, patients received Zumilokibart (APG777) either every three months or every six months. According to Apogee, the majority of patients maintained significant improvements:

-75% and 85% achieved or maintained EASI-75, a standard measure of eczema severity.

-86% and 78% maintained clear or almost-clear skin on the vIGA 0/1 scale.

-Responses continued to deepen over time, even among those who had not fully responded in the first 16 weeks.

The treatment was also well tolerated, with the most common side effects being mild issues such as conjunctivitis and upper-respiratory symptoms.

A Potential Shift in How Eczema Is Treated

Apogee's CEO, Dr. Michael Henderson, called the results a "significant milestone," noting that current therapies often plateau, while Zumilokibart continued to improve outcomes over the full year. External dermatology experts quoted in the release emphasized how transformative quarterly or twice-yearly dosing could be for patients who currently rely on far more frequent injections.

What Comes Next

The next step is Part B of the APEX study- a placebo-controlled, 16-week induction phase with 347 patients. Those results are expected in the second quarter of 2026 and are intended to support the start of Phase 3 trials in the second half of 2026. If all goes well, Apogee anticipates a potential commercial launch in 2029.

Zumilokibart is also being explored for asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), and other inflammatory conditions, reflecting what the company describes as "pipeline-in-a-product" potential.

APGE has traded between $26.02 and $84.56 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (March 20, 2026) at $66.04, down 3.59%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $76.00, up 15.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.