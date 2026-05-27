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Apogee Therapeutics Stock Tumbles 11% Despite Positive Phase 2 Results For Zumilokibart In AD

May 27, 2026 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Wednesday positive 16-week data from Part B of the Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of zumilokibart (APG777), a potential best-in-class anti-IL-13 antibody, in patients with moderate-to-severe AD.

The trial met all its primary and secondary endpoints with high statistical significance including 65.9% of patients treated with mid-dose zumilokibart achieving EASI-75 (41.9% placebo adjusted).

Based on these dose optimization results and subject to regulatory interactions, Apogee plans to move forward with the mid-dose, which achieved the best clinical activity of the three doses tested and was well-tolerated, in its Phase 3 trials in the second half of 2026.

The company also announced a $1.3 billion Strategic financing collaboration with Blackstone Life Sciences that is expected to provide funding through commercialization of zumilokibart in AD, asthma, and EoE.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, TGT is trading on the NYSE at $53.76, up $2.52 or 4.93 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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