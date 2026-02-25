Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 100% as Fund Lifts Stake to $28 Million

Key Points

Great Point Partners increased its APGE position by 70,000 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $4.41 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $16.15 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund held 374,000 shares worth $28.23 million.

On February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners disclosed a buy of 70,000 Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) shares, an estimated $4.41 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners bought 70,000 additional shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), with an estimated transaction value of $4.41 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $16.15 million, a figure that includes both the impact of new shares acquired and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

This buy brings the Apogee Therapeutics stake to 9.15% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: APGE: $28.23 million (9.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMLX: $21.14 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ZURA: $20.00 million (6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:IRON: $19.85 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: RAPT: $19.68 million (6.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, APGE shares were priced at $69.64, up 100% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 78.67 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $69.64 Market Capitalization $3.82 billion Net Income (TTM) ($253.67 million)

Company snapshot

Apogee Therapeutics develops biologic therapies targeting atopic dermatitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and related inflammatory and immunology conditions, with lead assets including APG777 and APG808.

The firm operates a biotechnology business model focused on the research, development, and clinical advancement of proprietary monoclonal antibody candidates for subcutaneous administration.

It targets patients with inflammatory and immunological diseases, addressing unmet needs in dermatology and respiratory medicine markets.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of extended half-life monoclonal antibody therapeutics for inflammatory and immunological conditions. The company leverages proprietary biologic platforms to advance novel therapies for atopic dermatitis and COPD, positioning itself to address significant unmet medical needs. With a focused pipeline and expertise in antibody engineering, Apogee aims to establish a competitive edge in immunology-driven specialty markets.

What this transaction means for investors

High conviction biotech investing is rarely subtle. When a position climbs above 9% of a portfolio, it signals more than curiosity. It signals belief in platform durability.



Apogee has become the fund’s largest holding, now accounting for roughly 9.15% of reportable assets after the latest 70,000-share addition. That comes as the stock has doubled over the past year, trading near $70. The move aligns with a portfolio already concentrated in immunology names like AMLX, ZURA and Disc Medicine, thereby reinforcing a clear therapeutic theme.



Operationally, Apogee is moving. Interim Phase 1b asthma data for zumilokibart showed durable FeNO suppression through 16 weeks and out to 32 weeks in patients with follow-up, supporting potential dosing of three or six months. In atopic dermatitis, Phase 2 APEX readouts are slated for the first half of 2026, with Phase 3 targeted in the second half and a potential 2029 launch. With $913 million in cash and runway into the second half of 2028, balance sheet risk looks manageable for now.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

