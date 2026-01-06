Apogee Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1b Data For Zumilokibart In Mild-to-moderate Asthma

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) on Tuesday reported positive interim data from a Phase 1b trial of zumilokibart in patients with mild-to-moderate asthma.

Results showed rapid and durable suppression of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO)—a key Type 2 inflammation biomarker—through 16 weeks in all patients, with suppression maintained through 32 weeks in those with available follow-up.

Apogee said Phase 2 APEX Part A maintenance data are expected in the first quarter of 2026, followed by Phase 2 Part B induction data in the second quarter of 2026. The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial in atopic dermatitis in the second half of 2026, supporting a potential launch in 2029.

Additionally, a Phase 1b head-to-head trial of APG279 versus Dupixent in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis remains on track, with results expected in the second half of 2026.

As of September 30, 2025, Apogee had total cash of $913 million, providing a cash runway into the second half of 2028.

Apogee shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $77.51, up 2.28% on Monday.

