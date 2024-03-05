News & Insights

Apogee Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From Phase 1 Study Of APG777

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) Tuesday announced positive interim data from the Phase 1 study of its lead drug APG777 to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and other inflammatory diseases.

The phase 1 study was designed to evaluate safety and Pharmacokinetic (PK) of APG777 in healthy volunteers.

PK data from the study showed a half-life of approximately 75 days across doses tested, requiring less frequent injections. Pharmacodynamic (PD) data showed deep and sustained inhibition of key AD biomarkers pSTAT6 and TARC for nearly 3 months.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of APG777in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in the first half of 2024.

