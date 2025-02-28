Apogee Therapeutics to Report Interim Phase 1 Results for APG990 Trial on March 3, 2025

Apogee Therapeutics will announce interim Phase 1 APG990 trial results on March 3, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel biologics for inflammatory and immunology markets, has announced it will share interim results from its Phase 1 APG990 trial involving healthy volunteers on March 3, 2025. Following the results, the company will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the findings and its future plans for combining APG777 and APG990 in treatment strategies. Apogee aims to address underserved conditions such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, leveraging advanced antibody engineering to optimize treatment efficacy and dosing. Investors can access the live webcast and further details on their website.

Potential Positives

Apogee Therapeutics is set to report interim results from its Phase 1 APG990 healthy volunteer trial, which could indicate progress in its drug development efforts.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the trial results, allowing for direct communication with investors and stakeholders.

Apogee is targeting large, underserved markets in inflammatory and immunology therapies, highlighting its commitment to addressing significant healthcare needs.

The advancement of their combination approach for APG777 + APG990 suggests innovative strategies that may enhance treatment efficacy.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide specific details or data related to the Phase 1 APG990 healthy volunteer trial, which may lead to investor skepticism about the trial's progress and potential outcomes.

Vagueness regarding the timeline and expectations for subsequent phases in the development of its drug candidates, especially since it is a clinical-stage company.

FAQ

What are the interim results being reported by Apogee Therapeutics?

Apogee Therapeutics will report interim results from the Phase 1 APG990 healthy volunteer trial on March 3, 2025.

When will the webcast for the APG990 results take place?

The live webcast discussing the APG990 interim Phase 1 results will begin on Monday, March 3rd at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the webcast for the interim results?

The webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Apogee's website or directly through a provided link.

What is Apogee Therapeutics focused on?

Apogee Therapeutics is advancing novel biologics for inflammatory and immunology markets, targeting conditions like atopic dermatitis and asthma.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries regarding Apogee Therapeutics?

For investor inquiries, contact Noel Kurdi, VP of Investor Relations at Apogee Therapeutics.

$APGE Insider Trading Activity

$APGE insiders have traded $APGE stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL THOMAS HENDERSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $7,082,514 .

. CARL DAMBKOWSKI (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 38,805 shares for an estimated $1,949,352 .

. MARK C. MCKENNA has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $990,775 and 0 sales.

$APGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $APGE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced it will report interim results from the Phase 1 APG990 healthy volunteer trial on Monday, March 3, 2025. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and plans for its combination approach for APG777 + APG990.







Webcast Details







Apogee Therapeutics’ live webcast of the APG990 interim Phase 1 results will begin on Monday, March 3



rd



at 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this



link



or the Investors section on the Company’s website at



https://investors.apogeetherapeutics.com/news-events/events



. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.







About Apogee







Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, EoE, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit



https://apogeetherapeutics.com



.







