APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering Of About 6.77 Mln Shares At $62.00/shr

March 07, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) said it has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of about 6.77 million shares of common stock at $62.00 per share.

The company expects aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to be about $420.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Apogee, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on March 12, 2024.

In addition, Apogee has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,016,128 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

RTTNews
RTTNews
