Apogee Therapeutics Posts Wider FY25 Loss, Advances Zumilokibart Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) has reported full-year 2025 financial results alongside significant progress across its pipeline, led by Zumilokibart. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the company posted a net loss of $255.8 million, widening from $182.1 million in 2024.

Apogee's pipeline strategy reflects a "pipeline-in-a-product" approach centered on Zumilokibart, with multiple indications and combination therapies expected to generate pivotal data readouts in 2026.

--Zumilokibart (APG777) is advancing through the APEX Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis (AD). The 52-week Part A data are anticipated this month, while 16-week Part B data are expected in the second quarter of 2026. Part B is designed to optimize dosing across low, medium, and high regimens versus placebo, with enrolment now complete.

With APEX Part A and Part B results and regulatory discussion in hand, Apogee plans to move Zumilokibart into Phase 3 trial for AD in the second half of 2026. Beyond AD, Zumilokibart has already demonstrated successful expansion in asthma through a Phase 1b trial, with details on asthma and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) trials expected later this year.

--APGE279, a combination of Zumilokibart and APG990, is in Phase 1b head-to-head trial against Dupixent in atopic dermatitis. Interim data from this study are expected in the second half of 2026, providing a direct comparison to the current standard of care.

Apogee ended 2025 with a strong cash position of $902.9 million, providing runway into the second half of 2028 and supporting advancement toward launch of Zumilokibart in 2029.

APGE has traded between $26.20 and $84.56 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's session at $70.92, up 1.31%.

