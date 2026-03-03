BioTech
APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Posts Wider FY25 Loss, Advances Zumilokibart Pipeline

March 03, 2026 — 03:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) has reported full-year 2025 financial results alongside significant progress across its pipeline, led by Zumilokibart. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the company posted a net loss of $255.8 million, widening from $182.1 million in 2024.

Apogee's pipeline strategy reflects a "pipeline-in-a-product" approach centered on Zumilokibart, with multiple indications and combination therapies expected to generate pivotal data readouts in 2026.

--Zumilokibart (APG777) is advancing through the APEX Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis (AD). The 52-week Part A data are anticipated this month, while 16-week Part B data are expected in the second quarter of 2026. Part B is designed to optimize dosing across low, medium, and high regimens versus placebo, with enrolment now complete.

With APEX Part A and Part B results and regulatory discussion in hand, Apogee plans to move Zumilokibart into Phase 3 trial for AD in the second half of 2026. Beyond AD, Zumilokibart has already demonstrated successful expansion in asthma through a Phase 1b trial, with details on asthma and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) trials expected later this year.

--APGE279, a combination of Zumilokibart and APG990, is in Phase 1b head-to-head trial against Dupixent in atopic dermatitis. Interim data from this study are expected in the second half of 2026, providing a direct comparison to the current standard of care.

Apogee ended 2025 with a strong cash position of $902.9 million, providing runway into the second half of 2028 and supporting advancement toward launch of Zumilokibart in 2029.

APGE has traded between $26.20 and $84.56 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's session at $70.92, up 1.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.