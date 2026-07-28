Is Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is one of 913 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APGE's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, APGE has gained about 77.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). The stock has returned 79.5% year-to-date.

In Iovance Biotherapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 438 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2% so far this year, so APGE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Iovance Biotherapeutics is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apogee Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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