Is Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is one of 951 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APGE's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that APGE has returned about 25.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 95.8%.

The consensus estimate for Aveanna Healthcare's current year EPS has increased 20.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 469 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.8% this year, meaning that APGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aveanna Healthcare, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +6.8% so far this year.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. and Aveanna Healthcare could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

