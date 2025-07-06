Apogee Therapeutics to Announce Phase 2 APEX Trial Results for APG777 on July 7, 2025

Apogee Therapeutics will announce Phase 2 APEX trial data for APG777 on July 7, 2025, with a follow-up conference call.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel biologics for inflammatory and immunology diseases, is set to release Part A 16-week data from its Phase 2 APEX trial of the drug APG777 on July 7, 2025. This announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Apogee aims to provide innovative treatments for conditions such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company’s advanced programs target well-established mechanisms of action and utilize sophisticated antibody engineering. Apogee believes its diverse pipeline can significantly improve patient care in areas currently under-served by existing therapies.

Potential Positives

Apogee Therapeutics is set to report significant Phase 2 APEX trial data on July 7, 2025, which may indicate progress in their lead program, APG777, for treating atopic dermatitis.

The company is focused on developing novel biologics for major inflammatory and immunology markets, showcasing potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing that could improve patient outcomes.

With a diverse pipeline targeting several underserved indications, Apogee positions itself for potential best-in-class therapies, indicating strong innovation and growth prospects in the biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release announces a forthcoming results report for a Phase 2 trial, which may indicate that the company is still in early stages of clinical development and has not yet secured market approval, potentially raising investor concerns about its commercial viability.

The emphasis on the lack of penetration in the treatment market for atopic dermatitis could imply heightened competition and the challenges Apogee Therapeutics faces in differentiating its products from existing therapies.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the APEX trial for APG777?

The APEX trial aims to evaluate the efficacy of APG777 in treating atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory conditions.

When will Apogee Therapeutics report the APEX trial results?

Apogee Therapeutics will report the Phase 2 APEX trial results on Monday, July 7, 2025.

How can I access the APEX trial webcast?

The webcast can be accessed through Apogee’s website or directly via the provided link on the release.

What therapeutic areas does Apogee focus on?

Apogee focuses on treating atopic dermatitis, asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis, COPD, and other inflammatory and immunology conditions.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries at Apogee?

For investor inquiries, contact Noel Kurdi, VP of Investor Relations at noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with the potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced it will report Part A 16-week data from the Phase 2 APEX trial of APG777 on Monday, July 7, 2025. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.







Webcast Details







Apogee Therapeutics' live webcast of the Phase 2 APEX Part A results will begin on Monday, July 7



th



at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this



link



or the Investors section on the Company's website at



https://investors.apogeetherapeutics.com/news-events/events



. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.







About Apogee







Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, COPD, EoE and other I&I indications. Apogee's antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the Company's most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the Company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today's standard of care. For more information, please visit



https://apogeetherapeutics.com



.







Investor Contact



:





Noel Kurdi





VP, Investor Relations





Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.







noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com









Media Contact:







Dan Budwick





1AB







dan@1abmedia.com





