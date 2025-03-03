Apogee Therapeutics Advances Clinical Pipeline for APG777 and APG279, Reports Strong Cash Position and 2024 Financial Results

Apogee Therapeutics accelerates clinical trials for APG777 and APG279, reporting financial growth and promising data on novel therapies.

Apogee Therapeutics has announced significant progress in its clinical trials, particularly for its lead product, APG777, in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The Phase 2 APEX trial for APG777 has seen over-enrollment in Part A and the initiation of Part B ahead of schedule, with topline data expected in mid-2025. The company is also moving forward with APG279, a combination of APG777 and another drug, APG990, which has shown promising interim results and is set to undergo a Phase 1b trial against DUPIXENT, with data expected in the second half of 2026. Apogee reported a strong financial position with $731.1 million in cash and marketable securities, providing funding through Q1 2028. The company plans to continue advancing its pipeline targeted at various inflammatory and immunology conditions, including asthma and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Accelerated execution of Phase 2 APEX clinical trial for APG777, with Part A over-enrolled and Part B initiated ahead of schedule, indicating strong interest and engagement in the trial.

Positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial of APG990 exceeding trial objectives, supporting the advancement of the combination therapy APG279 against DUPIXENT.

Strong cash position of $731.1 million, providing a financial runway into Q1 2028, which indicates stability and capacity to fund ongoing research and development efforts.

Pipeline expansion with planned trials for additional indications, including asthma and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), reflecting the company's commitment to addressing multiple inflammatory and immunology diseases.

Significant increase in net loss from $84.0 million in 2023 to $182.1 million in 2024 indicates potential financial instability and high operational costs.

Research and development expenses surged from $68.4 million in 2023 to $167.9 million in 2024, raising concerns about the efficiency and management of R&D investments.

General and administrative expenses also more than doubled, which may reflect unsustainable growth in operational costs amidst increasing financial losses.

What is the latest update on Apogee Therapeutics' clinical trials?

Apogee Therapeutics has accelerated the Phase 2 APEX clinical trial for APG777, with Part A over-enrolled and Part B initiated ahead of schedule.

When are the topline data results for APG777 expected?

The topline 16-week data from Part A of the clinical trial for APG777 are expected in mid-2025.

What is APG279 and when is its trial expected to report?

APG279 is a combination of APG777 and APG990, with readout expected in the second half of 2026.

What is the company's current financial position?

Apogee Therapeutics reported $731.1 million in cash and marketable securities, which provides financial runway until Q1 2028.

What types of diseases is Apogee Therapeutics targeting?

Apogee is focusing on inflammatory and immunology diseases such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis, and COPD.

$731.1 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with runway into Q1 2028







SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with the potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today provided pipeline progress and reported full year 2024 financial results.





“We achieved significant progress across our pipeline in 2024 and are well-positioned to continue executing rapidly on our mission to bring transformative, potentially best-in-class therapies to patients with I&I diseases,” said Michael Henderson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apogee. “We kicked off 2025 by over-enrolling Part A and dosing the first patient in the Part B portion of our Phase 2 APEX clinical trial for APG777 in AD, well ahead of schedule and we are on track for our critical 16-week readout for APG777 in mid-2025. Our positive readout today from the Phase 1 trial of APG990 in healthy volunteers enables our combination study of APG777 + APG990, which we have named APG279, versus DUPIXENT this year following regulatory submissions, with this important dataset expected in the second half of 2026. With a strong cash position and several meaningful catalysts expected, we are looking forward to an exciting and productive 2025.”









Pipeline Highlights and Upcoming Milestones













APG777 is a novel, subcutaneous (SQ), extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting IL-13 – a critical cytokine in inflammation and a primary driver of AD.





At its December 2024 R&D Day, the





company reported





updated data from its Phase 1 APG777 trial, out to 12 months, including a half-life of 77 days, which continue to support a potentially best-in-class profile. In the updated dataset, safety was consistent with prior results, and APG777 demonstrated a favorable pharmacodynamic (PD) profile showing near complete inhibition of pSTAT6 for up to 12 months after a single administration and sustained TARC inhibition.





The data support Apogee’s ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of APG777 in AD and support the potential for improved clinical responses from greater exposures in induction and maintenance dosing of every three- and six-months. In February 2025, the company announced that Part A of the trial had exceeded enrollment expectations and the first patient was dosed in Part B – both milestones completed ahead of schedule.





The company expects to report 16-week topline data from the Part A portion of the trial mid-2025.









Apogee plans to initiate a Phase 1b trial in asthma the first half of 2025 followed by a Phase 2b trial in asthma in the second half of 2025 with data expected in 2026.





The company also plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in EoE in 2026.







APG990 is a novel, SQ, half-life extended monoclonal antibody (mAb), and the combination with APG777 offers the potential for improved clinical responses over monotherapy across a variety of I&I diseases while Apogee’s approach of coformulating two extended half-life mAbs holds the potential for best-in-class dosing. Today, the company reported positive interim results in the Phase 1 first-in-human study of APG990, which is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single-ascending doses (SAD) of APG990 in healthy volunteers. Key findings from the study include:





PK profile includes half-life of approximately 60 days; PK profile supports the potential for a single 2 mL co-formulated injection of APG279 administered every three- and six-months in maintenance.





APG990 was well tolerated across all dose groups with a favorable safety profile.







Based on these data, Apogee plans to initiate its first combination trial in 2025 – a Phase 1b trial designed to evaluate the safety, PK, PD and efficacy of APG279 against DUPIXENT in patients with moderate-to-severe AD, with interim readout expected in the second half of 2026.











APG333 is a novel, SQ extended half-life mAb targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key driver of Type 2 and Type 3 inflammation in eosinophilic and non-eosinophilic conditions.





A Phase 1 trial of APG333 in healthy volunteers is underway, with data expected in the second half of 2025.





Apogee plans to evaluate APG777 and APG333 monotherapies in respective Phase 1b trials in patients with asthma in 2025 to support advancement into future combination trials in asthma and COPD.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results













About Apogee







Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, EoE, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit



https://apogeetherapeutics.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Apogee’s plans for its current and future product candidates and programs; the anticipated timing of the initiation of its clinical trials, including the Phase 1b trial of APG279 (the combination of APG777 and APG990), the Phase 1b and 2b trials of APG777 in asthma, the Phase 2 trial of APG777 in EoE, and the Phase 1b trial of APG333 in asthma; the expected timing of and results from its clinical trials, including data from its Phase 2 trial of APG777, Phase 1b trial of APG279, Phase 1 trial of APG333, Phase 1b trial of APG808, the potential combination of APG777 and APG333; planned clinical trial designs; its plans for current and future clinical trials; the potential clinical benefit and half-life of APG777, APG990, APG333, APG808, Apogee’s other product candidates, including combination therapies, and any other potential programs; its expected timing for future pipeline updates and expectations regarding the time period over which Apogee’s capital resources will be sufficient to funds its anticipated operations. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Apogee believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Apogee’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC)), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Apogee’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Apogee’s clinical trials; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Apogee’s Quarterly Report on 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024, and subsequent disclosure documents the company may file with the SEC. Apogee claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Apogee expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



















APOGEE THERAPEUTICS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands, except unit/share data)



























DECEMBER 31,









2024

















DECEMBER 31,









2023

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





141,789













$





118,316













Marketable securities













378,864

















277,143













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













9,060

















2,950













Total current assets













529,713

















398,409













Long-term marketable securities













210,416

















—













Property and equipment, net













1,959

















377













Right-of-use asset, net













11,365

















2,217













Other non-current assets













498

















401













Total assets









$





753,951













$





401,404















Liabilities and stockholders' equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





1,071













$





2,143













Lease liability













3,234

















1,101













Accrued expenses













24,255

















17,314













Total current liabilities













28,560

















20,558













Long-term liabilities:

































Lease liability, net of current













8,597

















933













Total liabilities













37,157

















21,491













Stockholders' equity:

































Common Stock; $0.00001 par value, 400,000,000 authorized, 59,478,725 issued and 58,062,898 outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 400,000,000 authorized, 50,655,671 issued and 48,338,769 outstanding as of December 31, 2023













1

















—













Additional paid-in capital













1,021,794

















503,354













Accumulated other comprehensive income













915

















329













Accumulated deficit













(305,916





)













(123,770





)









Total stockholders’ equity













716,794

















379,913













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





753,951













$





401,404



































APOGEE THERAPEUTICS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(In thousands)



























YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,

























2024

























2023















Operating expenses:

































Research and development









$





167,865

















$





68,424













General and administrative













49,005





















24,579













Total operating expenses













216,870





















93,003













Loss from operations













(216,870





)

















(93,003





)









Other income, net:

































Interest income, net













34,742





















9,018













Total other income, net













34,742





















9,018













Net loss before taxes













(182,128





)

















(83,985





)









Provision for income taxes













(18





)

















—













Net loss after taxes









$





(182,146





)













$





(83,985





)



















Investor Contact:







Noel Kurdi





VP, Investor Relations





Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.







Noel.Kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com









Media Contact:







Dan Budwick





1AB Media





dan@1abmedia.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.