Apogee Stock Jumps 87% in One Year as This Biotech Fund Lifts Stake to $93 Million

Key Points

Affinity Asset Advisors bought 61,500 shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.87 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $46.59 million, reflecting both trade and stock price movement.

The post-trade holding totaled 1,234,926 shares valued at $93.21 million.

10 stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics ›

On February 13, 2026, Affinity Asset Advisors disclosed a purchase of 61,500 shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), an estimated $3.87 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 61,500 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $3.87 million. Meanwhile, the fund's quarter-end stake rose to 1,234,926 shares, with the value of the position increasing by $46.59 million including both share additions and price appreciation.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: APGE: $93.21 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: INSM: $78.32 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $68.10 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: VTYX: $58.56 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: XENE: $56.02 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of Apogee Therapeutics were priced at $67.78, up 86.9% over the past year, with 75.14 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4 billion Net income (TTM) ($253.67 million) Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $67.78

Company snapshot

Apogee Therapeutics develops biologic therapies, including monoclonal antibodies such as APG777 for atopic dermatitis and APG808 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with additional pipeline candidates targeting inflammatory and immunology indications.

The company operates a research-driven biotechnology model focused on advancing proprietary biologics from early-stage development through clinical trials, aiming for regulatory approval and future commercialization.

It targets patients with chronic inflammatory and immunological diseases, with primary customers expected to be healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating these conditions.

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of extended half-life monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, COPD, and related inflammatory diseases. The company's strategy centers on leveraging proprietary biologic platforms to address significant unmet medical needs in immunology. With a focused pipeline and a scalable approach to biologics development, Apogee aims to establish a competitive position in the specialty therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

This move has the hallmarks of a high-conviction biotech bet on a name that’s certainly showing some momentum. In the firm's latest quarterly report, released last month, Apogee CEO Donald Nolan said he was "proud" of the firm's "disciplined execution" despite a "challenging environment." The Apogee position now totals 1,234,926 shares valued at $93.21 million, or 6.9% of reportable assets. The holding climbed $46.59 million in value during the period, thanks to a steep ascent throughout the quarter. And with the stock delivering roughly 75 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500, this is no small bet.



More broadly, the portfolio is concentrated in clinical-stage biotech names such as Insmed, Abivax, Ventyx, and Xenon, each between 4% and 6% of assets. Apogee now sits at the top of that cluster, suggesting differentiated confidence in its monoclonal antibody pipeline targeting atopic dermatitis and COPD.



Ultimately, long-term investors should remember what drives outcomes here. Clinical data, regulatory milestones, and capital discipline matter more than short-term volatility.

Should you buy stock in Apogee Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Apogee Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apogee Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.