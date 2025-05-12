Apogee Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase 1b Trial Of APG808

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) announced positive interim data from its Phase 1b trial of APG808 in patients with mild-to-moderate asthma. Multiple doses of APG808 resulted in rapid suppression of FeNO, a biomarker of Type 2 inflammation that is associated with exacerbations in asthma, with a maximal robust FeNO decrease from baseline of 53% and sustained FeNO decrease from baseline of 50% at 12 weeks. APG808 also showed sustained and near-complete reduction in pSTAT6 as well as deep reduction of TARC maintained through 12 weeks.

"Todays results from the APG808 Phase 1b trial mark a significant milestone in its clinical development, as APG808 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging initial efficacy in patients with asthma," said Michael Henderson, CEO of Apogee.

