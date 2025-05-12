Markets
APGE

Apogee Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase 1b Trial Of APG808

May 12, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) announced positive interim data from its Phase 1b trial of APG808 in patients with mild-to-moderate asthma. Multiple doses of APG808 resulted in rapid suppression of FeNO, a biomarker of Type 2 inflammation that is associated with exacerbations in asthma, with a maximal robust FeNO decrease from baseline of 53% and sustained FeNO decrease from baseline of 50% at 12 weeks. APG808 also showed sustained and near-complete reduction in pSTAT6 as well as deep reduction of TARC maintained through 12 weeks.

"Todays results from the APG808 Phase 1b trial mark a significant milestone in its clinical development, as APG808 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging initial efficacy in patients with asthma," said Michael Henderson, CEO of Apogee.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.