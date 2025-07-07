Apogee Reports Positive 16-week Data From Part A Of Phase 2 APEX Trial Of APG777

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) announced positive 16-week data from Part A of the Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777, a potential anti-IL-13 antibody, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints and exceeded trial objectives, including 71.0% decrease from baseline in EASI at Week 16. Data readout from the maintenance phase of APEX Part A, testing 3- and 6-month maintenance dosing, is expected in the first half of 2026.

"Today's results from APEX Part A demonstrate strong efficacy results across all key endpoints," said Carl Dambkowski, Chief Medical Officer of Apogee.

