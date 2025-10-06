Apogee to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct.9, after the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apogee's second-quarter earnings has been unchanged over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year fall of 40.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APOG’s Earnings Surprise History

Apogee’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 8.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Apogee

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Apogee this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Apogee is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: APOG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped APOG’s Q2 Performance

Apogee’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the ongoing momentum in the Architectural Services segment over the past few quarters. The impacts of improved pricing and product mix (reflecting the company’s strategic shift toward more premium products) are likely to get reflected in the segment’s top-line results in the quarter under review.



The Architectural Glass segment has been gaining from an improved sales mix, productivity benefits from its Lean program and stronger pricing. This is likely to have improved the company’s margin in the second fiscal quarter.



However, Apogee anticipates inflationary pressures to persist in fiscal 2026. Apart from this, Apogee is bearing the brunt of supply-chain disruptions. Labor constraints at some of its facilities continue to be a hindrance and may impact its production levels. Interest expenses and healthcare costs are also anticipated to be headwinds in the upcoming quarters.



APOG also expects unfavorable impacts of tariffs of 45-55 cents on its earnings per share in the first half of fiscal 2026. A portion of this is expected to be reflected in the company’s fiscal second-quarter results.



Overall, these headwinds are likely to have impacted Apogee’s fiscal second-quarter margins.

Apogee Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 42.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.6% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

