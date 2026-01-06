Apogee To Report Interim Results From Phase 1b Trial Of APG777 In Asthma

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced it will report interim results from its Phase 1b trial of APG777 in patients with mild-to-moderate asthma today, January 6, 2026.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the results.

APG777 is a subcutaneous half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting Interleukin (IL)-13, a cytokine that plays a central role in type 2 inflammation and contributes to the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis, asthma, and related inflammatory diseases.

In the Phase 1b trial of APG777 in patients with mild-to-moderate asthma, the primary endpoint is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints are pharmacokinetics (PK) and FeNO suppression, a biomarker of Type 2 inflammation that is associated with exacerbations in asthma.

The most advanced indication currently being explored for APG777 is atopic dermatitis.

APG777 is under a phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis, dubbed APEX. The study comprises two parts - Part A (Proof-of-concept) and Part B (Dose-regimen Finding), to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various induction and maintenance dose regimens of APG777 compared to placebo.

Beyond these indications, APG777 is also being explored for other immunology and inflammatory conditions, including chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, chronic spontaneous urticaria and prurigo nodularis.

APGE closed Monday's trading at $77.51, up 2.28%. In overnight trading, the stock fell 1.66% to $76.22.

