Apogee Q3 Earnings Decline; Guides FY26; Stock Plunge In Pre-market

January 07, 2026 — 07:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG), a provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, on Wednesday reported a decline in third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings despite higher revenue.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, net earnings declined 21.2 percent to $16.55 million from $20.99 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.77 versus $0.96 last year.

Adjusted earnings declined to $22.03 million from $26.11 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.02 versus $1.19 last year.

On average, three analysts had expected the company to report $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $46.13 million from $45.80 million in the same period last year.

Operating income decreased to $24.88 million from $28.63 million in the previous year.

Net sales increased to $348.56 million from $341.34 million in the prior year.

Further, the company expected net sales to be approximately $1.39 billion for the fiscal year 2026.

The company also anticipated earnings per share to range between $2.49 to $2.65 and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.40 to $3.50.

In the pre-market trading, Apogee is 13.76% lesser at $32.16 on the Nasdaq.

