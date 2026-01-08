Apogee Misses Earnings Estimates in Q3, Lowers FY26 EPS Outlook

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for third-quarter fiscal 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share. The bottom line decreased 14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 77 cents compared with the year-ago quarter's 96 cents.

Apogee generated revenues of $349 million in the quarter under review, up 2.1% year over year due to gains from the acquisition of UW Solutions and a favorable product mix. This was partially negated by lower volume. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350 million.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

APOG’s Q3 Margins Contract Y/Y

Cost of sales in the fiscal third quarter increased 5.3% year over year to $266 million. The gross profit fell 6.9% year over year to $82.9 million. The gross margin decreased to 23.8% from the prior-year quarter's 26.1%.

The selling, general and administrative expenses fell 4% year over year to $58 million. The operating income was $24.8 million in the quarter under review, marking a 13.1% plunge from the prior-year quarter’s $28.6 million.

Apogee’s Q3 Segmental Performance

In the fiscal third quarter, revenues in the Architectural Metals segment moved down 9.9% year over year to $124 million due to lower volumes. This was partially negated by a favorable price and product mix. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $17.4 million.

Revenues in the Architectural Glass segment grew 0.9% year over year to $70.8 million due to higher volume. This was partially offset by lower prices. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million compared with $13 million in 2025.

Revenues in the Architectural Services segment improved 0.2% year over year to $105 million on improved volumes. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, up 2% year over year.

Revenues in the Performance Surfaces segment rose 59.6% year over year to $52.9 million, reflecting the contributions from the UW Solutions acquisition. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter's $7.8 million.

Apogee’s Backlog Dips in Q3

The Architectural Services segment's backlog came in at $775 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter compared with $792 million at the end of the prior quarter.

APOG’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet

Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $41 million at the end of the third-quarter fiscal 2026, relatively flat compared with the end of fiscal 2025. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $67 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year compared with the prior-year quarter’s $95 million.

Long-term debt was $255 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, lower than $285 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Apogee’s FY26 Guidance

Apogee is revising its guidance for net revenues to $1.39 from the prior stated $1.39-$1.42 billion. Its updated adjusted EPS guidance is $3.40-$3.50 compared with the prior mentioned $3.60-$3.90. The updated guidance includes unfavorable headwinds of 30 cents from tariffs.

APOG’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 37.1% in the past year against the industry's growth of 18.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another Glass Stock’s Performance

O-I Glass, Inc. OI reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents.

Revenues were $1.65 billion for the quarter under review, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. Gains from higher average selling prices and favorable currency translation were offset by lower sales volume. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion.

Apogee’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Apogee currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are DNOW Inc. DNOW and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS. These stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DNOW delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 81 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year dip of 10.1%. The company’s shares have gained 1.3% in a year.

Watts Water delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTS’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $10.27 per share, which indicates year-over-year upsurge of 15.9%. WTS’s shares have gained 40.3% in a year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DNOW Inc. (DNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.