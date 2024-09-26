Apogee to Expand Product Offerings With UW Solutions Buyout

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG announced that it has inked an agreement with Heartwood Partners to acquire UW Interco, LLC (UW Solutions) for $240 million in cash. This transaction is consistent with Apogee's goal of adding distinctive businesses with a great operational track record to its portfolio.



UW Solutions, a U.S. manufacturer, produces high-performance coated substrates for building products and graphic arts markets, boasting innovative formulations and iconic brands like ResinDEK, ChromaLuxe, RDC Coatings and Unisub.

Details of Apogee’s UW Solutions Acquisition

After completion, Apogee intends to incorporate UW Solutions into its Large-Scale Optical segment. This will establish a scalable growth platform in the specialized coatings and materials market.



The purchase price is approximately 8.5x UW Solutions' expected adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026. Apogee intends to finance the deal with cash on hand and its current credit facility.

APOG’s Benefits from the Deal

The deal is expected to yield $5 million in operational cost synergies by fiscal 2027. The transaction is projected to improve Apogee's long-term financial profile, including its revenue growth rate and adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as adjusted diluted earnings per share, beginning in fiscal 2026. The transaction is estimated to generate roughly $100 million in sales in fiscal 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%.



APOG is broadening its product portfolio for non-residential construction by entering the manufacturing, warehousing and distribution center markets, while also intensifying its efforts to diversify the large-scale optical segment.

Apogee Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates

Apogee reported earnings per share of $1.44 in first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 1, 2024), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. The bottom line increased 37.1% year over year.



Apogee generated revenues of $331.5 million in the fiscal first quarter, down 8.3% year over year due to lower volume.

APOG’s Share Price Outperforms Industry

Shares of Apogee have gained 47% in the past year against the industry's decline of 4.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

