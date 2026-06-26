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Apogee Enterprises Reports Net Income In Q1; Reaffirms FY27 Guidance

June 26, 2026 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) reported first quarter net income of $11.5 million compared to a loss of $2.7 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.54, compared to a loss per share of $0.13. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $32.1 million, compared to $34.4 million. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.57, compared to $0.56. Net sales decreased 1.1% to $342.7 million.

Based on current macroeconomic conditions and excluding any impacts from the pending Kalwall acquisition, the company continues to expect net sales to be in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $2.70 to $3.25. Assuming the pending Kalwall acquisition closes in early July, the company expects net sales in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. While the acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS, it is not expected to materially change fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook of $2.70 to $3.25.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Apogee shares are up 5.96 percent to $45.01.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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