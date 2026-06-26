Apogee Enterprises Reports Net Income In Q1; Reaffirms FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) reported first quarter net income of $11.5 million compared to a loss of $2.7 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.54, compared to a loss per share of $0.13. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $32.1 million, compared to $34.4 million. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.57, compared to $0.56. Net sales decreased 1.1% to $342.7 million.

Based on current macroeconomic conditions and excluding any impacts from the pending Kalwall acquisition, the company continues to expect net sales to be in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $2.70 to $3.25. Assuming the pending Kalwall acquisition closes in early July, the company expects net sales in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. While the acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS, it is not expected to materially change fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook of $2.70 to $3.25.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Apogee shares are up 5.96 percent to $45.01.

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