Apogee Enterprises Reaffirms FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) reaffirmed earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, which excludes the possible benefit of any potential expense recovery associated with the EFCO-related charges the company recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The company also still expects full-year revenues to grow 1 to 3 percent, with growth in three of the company's segments, partially offset by a decline in Architectural Services due to the execution schedules for projects already in backlog.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.05 per share on revenue growth of 2.7 percent to $1.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Looking forward, we remain confident that our strategy to diversify revenue streams, broaden our growth opportunities, and improve the efficiency and productivity of our operations positions the company well for future earnings growth and more consistent operating performance," said Joseph Puishys, Chief Executive Officer.

