Apogee Enterprises Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, compared to $0.85, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $337.1 million, compared to $346.3 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $335.39 million for the quarter.

In light of the uncertainty related to COVID-19, the company is currently not providing annual guidance for fiscal 2021.

