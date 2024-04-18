News & Insights

Apogee Enterprises Q4 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

April 18, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG), a provider of glass products, services, and systems, Thursday reported earnings for the fourth quarter that surpassed the Street estimates. Revenue also improved from last year.

For the quarter, the company reported earnings of $15.74 million or $0.71 per share, lower than $20.22 million or $0.91 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to restructuring charges of $12.4 million.

Excluding items, earnings were $25.1 million or $1.14 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased 5.2 percent to $361.84 million from $344.11 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $337.83 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects EPS of $4.25 - $4.55 and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.35 to $4.75. Sales for the year are expected to decline 4 percent to 7 percent. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.44 per share and sales to decline 2.10 percent.

