Apogee Enterprises Q3 Profit Beats View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) reported that its net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 climbed to $37.27 million or $1.42 per share from $15.23 million or $0.57 per share in the prior year. The latest-quarter results included a pre-tax gain of $19.3 million on the sale of a building and $1.4 million of pre-tax costs related to COVID.

Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings increased to $0.90 per share, from $0.57 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue declined to $313.6 million, from $337.9 million last year, reflecting market-related volume declines in Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Glass, partially offset by growth in Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical. Analysts expected revenue of $327.41 million for the quarter.

The company said it did not provide detailed financial guidance due to continued uncertainty driven by the impact of COVID and end-market conditions. The company expects that continued project delays and soft market conditions will negatively impact revenue in the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.