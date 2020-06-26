Apogee Enterprises Q1 Profit Misses Estimates; Revenue Down 19% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) reported first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, compared to $0.58, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Significant COVID-19 related headwinds impacted the company's first-quarter results.

First-quarter revenue was $289.1 million, compared to $355.4 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter.

"Following the end of the first quarter, we are beginning to see signs of improvement in our end markets and the economy and we remain optimistic that our results in the coming quarters will be stronger than the first quarter," said Joseph Puishys, CEO.

