Apogee Enterprises Names Ty Silberhorn To Succeed Joseph Puishy As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has named Ty Silberhorn as the company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 4, 2021.

Silberhorn will join Apogee from 3M, where he is currently Senior Vice President of Transformation, Technologies and Services. This appointment follows the company's previous announcement of Joseph Puishys' planned retirement.

With Silberhorn's appointment, Puishys is stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Board member.

Silberhorn will become the fifth CEO in Apogee's 71-year history. He joins Apogee following over 20 years at 3M. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for Transformation, Technology and Services.

Prior to this position, he held several global business unit leadership roles, serving as Vice President and General Manager for divisions within three of 3M's business groups, including Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, and Consumer.

Earlier in his career, he served in a variety of roles in sales, marketing, and management, including Six Sigma business group director. His experience outside of 3M includes running his own startup eCommerce company and working at Ashland, Inc.

