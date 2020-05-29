Apogee Enterprises Names Nisheet Gupta CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) has selected Nisheet Gupta as next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15. Gupta will succeed James Porter. Nisheet joins the company from Land O' Lakes, Inc., where he has served as Vice President, Global Finance Operations since 2017.

Joseph Puishys, CEO, said: "Nisheet brings an impressive range of experiences leading and transforming global finance organizations for a number of high-performing companies. I am confident he will bring valuable new perspectives and financial strategies to help us continue to move Apogee forward."

