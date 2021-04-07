Apogee Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APOG) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APOG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Apogee Enterprises has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:APOG Price Based on Past Earnings April 7th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Apogee Enterprises' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Apogee Enterprises' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 87%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 4.4% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 3.4% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 20%.

With this information, we are not surprised that Apogee Enterprises is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Apogee Enterprises' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Apogee Enterprises' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Apogee Enterprises that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Apogee Enterprises. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

