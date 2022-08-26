Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Apogee Enterprises' (NASDAQ:APOG) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Apogee Enterprises' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Apogee Enterprises is:

4.7% = US$15m ÷ US$327m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Apogee Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 4.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Apogee Enterprises' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 24%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 35% seen by Apogee Enterprises over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Apogee Enterprises' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:APOG Past Earnings Growth August 26th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is APOG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Apogee Enterprises Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 41% (that is, a retention ratio of 59%), the fact that Apogee Enterprises' earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Apogee Enterprises has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Apogee Enterprises' performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

