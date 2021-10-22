Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 25, 2021

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.21, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APOG was $40.21, representing a -8.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.89 and a 72.65% increase over the 52 week low of $23.29.

APOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports APOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -6.25%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the apog Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APOG as a top-10 holding:

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an decrease of -3.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APOG at 2.22%.

