Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.57, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APOG was $27.57, representing a -32.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.07 and a 100.26% increase over the 52 week low of $13.77.

APOG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). APOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have APOG as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 11.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APOG at 0.88%.

