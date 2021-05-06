Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.22, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APOG was $36.22, representing a -15.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.70 and a 128.95% increase over the 52 week low of $15.82.

APOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports APOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -6.67%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.