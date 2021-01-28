Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of APOG was $36.28, representing a -6.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.80 and a 163.53% increase over the 52 week low of $13.77.

APOG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). APOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports APOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.26%, compared to an industry average of -38.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APOG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APOG as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 30.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APOG at 10000%.

