Apogee Enterprises Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.54 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $20.98 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apogee Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.03 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $348.56 million from $341.34 million last year.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.50

