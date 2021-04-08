Apogee Enterprises Guides FY21 EPS Below View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, below analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share, which includes $7 to $10 million of expected pre-tax costs related to investments in transformation initiatives.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.59 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

