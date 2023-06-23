News & Insights

Markets
APOG

Apogee Enterprises Gains On Q1 Results

June 23, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) are progressing more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported an increase in first-quarter earnings and raised the full-year earnings outlook to the $4.15-$4.45 range.

Quarterly earnings were $23.57 million, up from $22.73 million in the prior year. Earnings per share increased 5 percent to $1.05, primarily driven by improved profitability in Architectural Glass.

Sales for the quarter increased to $361.71 million from $356.64 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $47.54, up 8.62 percent from the previous close of $43.77 on a volume of 123,557.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.