Apogee Enterprises Gains On Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) are progressing more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported an increase in first-quarter earnings and raised the full-year earnings outlook to the $4.15-$4.45 range.

Quarterly earnings were $23.57 million, up from $22.73 million in the prior year. Earnings per share increased 5 percent to $1.05, primarily driven by improved profitability in Architectural Glass.

Sales for the quarter increased to $361.71 million from $356.64 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $47.54, up 8.62 percent from the previous close of $43.77 on a volume of 123,557.

