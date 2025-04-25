Apogee Enterprises EVP and CFO Trades $554K In Company Stock

On April 24, Matthew J Osberg, EVP and CFO at Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that Osberg made a notable purchase of 12,155 shares of Apogee Enterprises, valuing at $554,389.

Monitoring the market, Apogee Enterprises's shares down by 0.15% at $40.02 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know Apogee Enterprises Better

Apogee Enterprises Inc provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and high-performance glass and acrylic products used in applications for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing. Its segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Apogee Enterprises's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Apogee Enterprises's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 26.12% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.96, Apogee Enterprises showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Apogee Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Apogee Enterprises's P/E ratio of 10.3 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.64 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.29, Apogee Enterprises presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Apogee Enterprises's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APOG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Oct 2024 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2024 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for APOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.