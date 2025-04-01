APOGEE ENTERPRISES Earnings Preview: Recent $APOG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

APOGEE ENTERPRISES ($APOG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $339,569,475 and earnings of $0.90 per share.
APOGEE ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of APOGEE ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 162,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,595,484
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 98,810 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,056,022
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 87,356 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,238,091
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 81,400 shares (+196.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,812,774
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 79,009 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,642,032
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 77,506 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,534,703
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 75,438 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,387,027
APOGEE ENTERPRISES Government Contracts
We have seen $1,480,796 of award payments to $APOG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ROYBAL, REPAIR CURTAIN WALL: $1,480,796
