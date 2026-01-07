Apogee Enterprises CFO Matthew Osberg Resigns; Mark Augdahl Named Interim CFO

Markets
January 07, 2026

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) announced Tuesday the resignation of Matthew Osberg as Chief Financial Officer. He joined Apogee as Executive Vice President and CFO in April 2023.

Osberg is leaving Apogee to pursue another professional opportunity, but will remain with the Company until January 16, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition. The Company has appointed Mark Augdahl as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Augdahl currently serves as Apogee's Chief Accounting Officer. He joined the Company in 2000 and brings almost 40 years of experience as a finance leader.

Prior to his current role, Augdahl has served in several Vice President of Finance positions across the organization, including Apogee's corporate controller.

The Company will begin a search for its next Chief Financial Officer.

