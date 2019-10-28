Markets
Apogee Enterprises Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APOG

In trading on Monday, shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.00, changing hands as high as $38.25 per share. Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Apogee Enterprises Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, APOG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.38 per share, with $46.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.05.

