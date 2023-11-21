Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Apogee Enterprises (APOG) standing at $46.08, reflecting a -0.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The glass products company's shares have seen an increase of 10.45% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.87%.

The upcoming earnings release of Apogee Enterprises will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.91 million, down 1.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.49 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, signifying shifts of +12.81% and -0.74%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Apogee Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Apogee Enterprises possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Apogee Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.63.

The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

