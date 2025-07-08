Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Apogee Enterprises (APOG). APOG is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that APOG has a P/B ratio of 1.93. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.28. Over the past year, APOG's P/B has been as high as 3.78 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.70.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that APOG has a P/CF ratio of 8.14. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. APOG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.50. APOG's P/CF has been as high as 13.26 and as low as 6.12, with a median of 9.05, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Apogee Enterprises's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, APOG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

