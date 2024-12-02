Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apogee Enterprises is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APOG has returned 57.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 23.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Apogee Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 84.3%.

Over the past three months, Atmus Filtration Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, so APOG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Atmus Filtration Technologies falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apogee Enterprises and Atmus Filtration Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.