Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Apogee Enterprises (APOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apogee Enterprises is one of 212 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, APOG has gained about 43.6% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 13.5%. This means that Apogee Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AptarGroup (ATR). The stock is up 36.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AptarGroup's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apogee Enterprises is a member of the Glass Products industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, so APOG is performing better in this area.

AptarGroup, however, belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #152. The industry has moved +19.3% so far this year.

Apogee Enterprises and AptarGroup could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.