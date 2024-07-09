Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apogee Enterprises is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APOG has returned 13.3% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 2.3%. As we can see, Apogee Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.2%.

For Broadwind Energy, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 154.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.6% so far this year, so APOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Broadwind Energy, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved +1.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Apogee Enterprises and Broadwind Energy, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

