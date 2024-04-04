Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Apogee Enterprises (APOG) ending at $58.43, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the glass products company had gained 4.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Apogee Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 18, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.97, reflecting a 12.79% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $342.87 million, reflecting a 0.36% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Apogee Enterprises. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Apogee Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Apogee Enterprises is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.39.

The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.