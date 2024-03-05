Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

Apogee Enterprises (APOG) ended the recent trading session at $55.98, demonstrating a -0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.65%.

The the stock of glass products company has risen by 6.28% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Apogee Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Apogee Enterprises is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $342.87 million, down 0.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Apogee Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Apogee Enterprises presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Apogee Enterprises is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.93. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.

The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

